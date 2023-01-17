2023 January 17 13:40

NUTEP started handling direct container line of Sinokor between APR and Russia

Image source: Delo Group

The Novorossiysk container terminal of NUTEP (a part of DeloPorts, the stevedoring asset of Delo Group) started handling direct ocean services of the international container line SINOKOR Merchant Marine, specializing in shipping cargo from the Asia-Pacific region to Russia and back via the Suez Canal, according to Delo Group.

The first container ship of this line Sawasdee Singapore with the capacity of 1,5 thousand TEU has already been processed at NUTEP in January 2023. More than one thousand TEU of import cargoes arrived in Russia on the vessel, 51 TEU of rapeseed oil in flexi-tanks were sent back.

SINOKOR vessels will call at Novorossiysk twice a month. If the service is in demand, the number of vessel calls and the tonnage of vessels can be increased.

Igor Yakovenko, CEO of DeloPorts, said: "The start of work with SINOKOR container line allows us to launch on a regular basis direct communication with Asian countries via Novorossiysk port and partially compensate the cargo traffic, which was previously served by other marine operators. This will ensure the diversification of our customers' logistics capabilities and increase the rhythm of communication with key trading partners".

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company. The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO).