2023 January 17

Rosterminalugol complied with key environmental safety requirements in 2022

34 air samples and 225 samples of drinking/waste/natural water have been analyzed over the year

Rosterminalugol JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal, says it has summarized the findings of the company environment monitoring conducted throughout 2022. Rosterminalugol meets environmental safety requirements on all aspects.

In 2022, Federal Budget Institution of Health “Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology for Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region” took 34 air samples at the border of the unified sanitary protection zone (USPZ). Besides, under the programme and scheduled plan of environmental monitoring approved by Neva-Ladoga Basin Department of the Federal Water Resources Agency, the stevedore took 225 samples of drinking/waste/natural water.

According to the monitoring findings, Rosterminalugol JSC meets environmental safety requirements on all aspects.

Besides, 99 samples of industrial emission were taken by Centre of Laboratory Analysis and Technical Metrology to estimate the efficiency of the terminal’s aspiration systems. No exceed of the permissible concentrations has been revealed.

Rosterminalugol JSC (port Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region) is the largest dedicated coal terminal in the European part of Russia. In 2022, the terminal handled 21.6 million tonnes of coal.

Rosterminalugol is fitted the most advanced equipment including covered railcar dumpers and heaters, stackers and reclaimers, covered container lines and transfer stations, transborders and shiploading machines. The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

The terminal’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management is confirmed by ISO 14001:2015 certificate “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” Environmental safety at the terminal is ensured by the systems of aspiration, dust suppression, sprinkling, snow generation, and water treatment. Further modernization of the terminal is underway.

