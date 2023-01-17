2023 January 17 11:39

RF Government will allocate RUB 3.8 billion to create digital ecosystem for NSR

The system development is to be completed by mid-2025

RF Government will allocate RUB 3.8 billion to create a digital ecosystem for the Northern Sea Route with the development to be completed by mid-2025, according to the RF Government’s website.

“The Government has endorsed the rules for granting subsidies to create a digital ecosystem for the Northern Sea Route. The federal budget for this and next year provides almost 4 billion roubles for this purpose. The system will consist of a uniform platform of electronic services to be rendered to participants in the logistics market,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with deputy prime ministers held on 16 January 2022.

The creation of a digital eco-system for the Northern Sea Route is foreseen by the federal project “Northern Sea Route Development”. According to the Prime Minister, the system will include ship-based automated measuring systems and aircraft-based equipment for monitoring the ice situation. This will make it possible to collect more information on weather conditions, monitor the ice situation in real time and enhance navigation safety on the NSR, which is vital for the timely delivery of cargoes to northern destinations and for export shipping.

The Government has approved the parameters of budget support for the construction of the Port of Bukhta Sever in the Yenisey River estuary. “We will allocate over 3.5 billion roubles to dredge the harbourage area within the next two years. Part of the funding will be used to create navigation safety systems. This will make it possible to use ice-class sea vessels carrying a useful load of over 120,000 tonnes,” said Mikhail Mishustin.

The terminal at Bukhta Sever will service the Payakha field in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, near Dickson. It will become Russia’s largest oil terminal and provide for transfer of over 100 million tonnes of oil per year from Vostok Oil’s fields along the Northern Sea Route. It will let increase the Northern Sea Route traffic to 80 million tonnes by 2024.

“We hope that these measures will promote economic activity in the Arctic, improve transport accessibility and the availability of necessary products for the local people, and that it will generally expedite development in the region,” said the Prime Minister.

In July 2022, Rosneft commenced the construction of Russia’s largest oil acceptance/shipment terminal and main cargo berth for sea-going vessels at Bukhta Sever Port near the Dickson settlement in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory as part of the large-scale Vostok Oil project. The first phase foresees the construction of three cargo and two oil berths with a total length of almost 1.3 km, an acceptance/shipment point with 27 tanks of 30,000 cbm each as well as technological and auxiliary infrastructure facilities.

Oil terminal in Sever Bay port is a strategically important facility which is to ensure handling of oil from Vostok Oil fields involving the Northern Sea Route. It will be Russia’s largest oil terminal with a tank farm for acceptance and storage of oil (102 tanks by 2030). Phase I infrastructure will ensure annual handling of 30 million tonnes via Sever Bay port’s terminal with a gradual expansion to 100 million tonnes by 2030.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

According to the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.

Related links:

NSR development plan foresees annual cargo traffic of 220 million tonnes in 2035 >>>>