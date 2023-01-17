2023 January 17 10:53

Maritime traffic resumes in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait

The works on rescue of the stranded ship have been completed

Maritime traffic in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait has been resumed for ships sailing from southwards after a cargo ship ran aground Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

According to earlier statements, dry cargo ship МКК-1 which had ran aground in the Istanbul Strait was towed away.

The ship was sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul and ran aground very close to shore in the Beykoz district early in the morning on January 16 due to a rudder failure. The movement of vessels in the strait was suspended in both directions.