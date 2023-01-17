2023 January 17 11:15

FESCO’s foreign trade operations via Far East ports rose by 38% in 2022

The company’s fleet of containers was increased by 29%

FESCO Transportation Group says that the volume of cargo carried by its foreign trade services via Far East ports in 2022 rose by 38%, year-on-year, to 330 thousand TEU. In December, the company registered an absolute record having sent 50 container trains with 6,800 TEU over a week.

In 2022, the company’s own fleet of containers was increased by 29% to 132 thousand TEU which is the company’s historical maximum. In 2022, FESCO launched 22 new intermodal services, opened a subsidiary in Tashkent as well as branches and representative offices in Krasnodar, Kazan and Irkutsk.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, part of FESCO Transportation Group) handled over 768 thousand TEU, 1.4% less, year-on-year. Total throughput of CPV rose by 3.7% to 13.4 million tonnes. In 2022, the port handled over 1.6 thousand vessels, up 43%, year-on-year.

As Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FESCO, told journalists in November 2022, FESCO expects container throughput of CPV to increase by 9.5% to 810 thousand TEU in 2023. According to him, FESCO can achieve the result of at least 1 million TEU by 2024‒2025.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 130,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 23 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2021, CPV throughput rose by 16%, year-on-year, to 13.3 million tonnes and 757,000 TEU (+13%).

Related links:

Container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok rose by 1% to 765 thousand TEU this year>>>>

FESCO expects container throughput of CPV to increase by 9.5% to 810 thousand TEU in 2023 >>>>

Throughput capacity of CPV to grow 1.7 times to 1.2 million containers by 2025>>>>