2023 January 17 10:10

First LNG dual-fuel VLCC joins Maran Tankers Management fleet - Offshore Energy

Maran Tankers Management, an oil tanker shipping unit of the Angelicoussis Shipping Group, has taken delivery of its first LNG dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC), according to Offshore Energy.



The vessel, which was named Antonis I. Angelicoussis after the group’s founder, was delivered on 3 January by South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).



According to the company, the VLCC has a cargo capacity of 320,000 dwt and was designed to be both highly efficient and environmentally friendly.



Meanwhile, Angelicoussis Group’s dry bulk shipping unit Maran Dry Management teamed up with Italian classification society RINA and Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI) for an LNG and hydrogen-powered bulk carrier.

The project will be based on a propulsion arrangement that reduces the running machinery at sea and combines the ship’s fuel (LNG) with steam to produce hydrogen and CO2. The project will use the design which was previously launched for an MR tanker on a 210,000 dwt Newcastlemax bulk carrier.