2023 January 17 09:41

Ningbo-Zhoushan totals 1 million TEU since New Year - Port Technology

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port has achieved a container throughput of 1.05 million TEU in the first 10 days of January 2023, according to Port Technology.

The figure stands 10.75 per cent above last year’s results according to the Ningbo Shipping Exchange.

On 10 January, two container vessels, the MSC Zoe and Merry Maersk, were berthed at the port with the assistance of tugs. The following day, a total of 10 containerships were berthed in the port area of Punjab. Some 45 bridge cranes, 122 gantry cranes and 356 trucks carried out lifting and transport operations.

Since the New Year, the average daily container throughput of the container terminal in the pier has reached 33,000 TEU. The construction of the second 10 million TEU container terminal of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port is currently well underway.



In early January, the Meishan port area container throughput was more than 289,000 TEU, with the average number of bridge crane operation roads reaching 34.

The port also benefits from a 5G+Beidou-based intelligent and manual container truck shuttles moving between the terminal and the yard. More than half of the current cranes are operated remotely in the area.

Cargo and container throughput at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port registered a year-on-year growth of 7.84 per cent in the first 11 months of 2022.

According to state media outlet Xinhua, the port saw its container throughput reach 31.26 million TEU between January and November this year.

The port was the second in China to exceed the 30 million TEU mark, after Shanghai secured its spot as top performing port of 2022 with 43.19 million TEU handled.