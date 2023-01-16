2023 January 16 18:01

Delo Group doubled handling speed for ferry cargoes from Turkey

Image source: Delo Group

Stevedoring company DeloPorts and multimodal transport operator RUSCON (both members of Delo Group) doubled the handling speed of ferries with trucks arriving from Turkey to Novorossiysk, according to the Group’s statement.

The processing time per vehicle unit was lowered to 17 minutes since the launch of a ferry line in November 2022. The process includes procedures from the moment the vessel is moored to the arrival of vehicles at the inland terminal: unloading, border control, initial customs inspection, transport control and equipping semi-trailers with navigation seals, as well as transportation to the inland terminal.

Reducing the processing time for vehicles will improve the quality of services and increase the throughput volume. Since November 2022 the total of 430 trucks and 191 units of other rolling equipment have been processed at the NUTEP terminal as part of the ferry line.

CEO of DeloPorts Igor Yakovenko noted: "Thanks to a well-organized cooperation of all agencies involved in handling vehicles, we managed to significantly improve the quality of the process in a short time and now we can gradually increase the volume of trucks’ traffic through the port of Novorossiysk, providing a reliable service for importers.

The project of the development of cargo ferry transportation between Russia and Turkey was designed and implemented by the order of the First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation A.R.Belousov by the Ministry of Transport of Russia together with the interested federal executive bodies, business structures and with active participation of the Russian Export Center. The first reception of the ferry in Novorossiysk took place on November 26, 2022.

