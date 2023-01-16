2023 January 16 16:20

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2022 fell by 6.9% YoY to 16.6 million TEU

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 11.7%

In 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 16.57 million TEUs (-6.9%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 12.87 million TEUs (-11.7%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 3.7 million TEUs (+15.1%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.