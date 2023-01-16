2023 January 16 17:05

Anthony Veder provides shuttling service for DRG’s floating LNG terminal

Anthony Veder committed three LNG carriers to Deutsche ReGas (DRG) for their new floating LNG terminal in Lubmin, Germany and took a participation in the same terminal, according to the company's release. The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) serving as terminal was officially launched Saturday 14 January.



With three 10,000 cbm multi-purpose gas carriers the Anthony Veder vessels will serve as a shuttle, loading LNG at the floating storage unit (FSU) and discharging at the FSRU in the small port of Lubmin.

This operation with be performed with the following LNG carriers from the fleet: Coral Furcata, Coral Favia and Coral Fraseri.

To further strengthen and expand our activities Anthony Veder has taken a minority share in the Deutsche ReGas LNG terminal.