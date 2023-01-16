  • Home
  Port of Singapore bunker sales in 2022 fell by 4.2% YoY
    LSFO 380 made the bulk of sales

    In 2022, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia,  fell by 4.2%, year-on-year, to 47.9 million tonnes.

    According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 fell by 6% to 23.4 million tonnes, MFO 380 sales rose by 8.2% to 13.2 million tonnes, LSFO 100 fell by 9% to 5.66 million tonnes, LSMGO fell by 3.3% to 3.6 million tonnes, LSFO 180 fell 2 times to 975.1 thousand tonnes, MGO fell 2.6 times to 140.5 thousand tonnes.

    Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 50 million tonnes (+0.3%, year-on-year), including 0.05 million tonnes of LNG.

