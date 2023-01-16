2023 January 16 15:24

Suez Canal Authority collaborates with ABS to develop a roadmap for the green canal program by 2030

ABS and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a long-term sustainability roadmap and decarbonization strategy for the canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, according to ABS.

The MoU will see ABS and SCA work together on issues related to sustainability and the green environment as a part of the SCA’s business plan to transition to a green canal by 2030. Over the year-long agreement, ABS and the SCA will work together to develop a decarbonization strategy and assessment of energy and emission intensity and potential ways of emission reduction.

SCA and ABS will collaborate in developing a long-term sustainability roadmap and embedding sustainability as part of the SCA’s core business strategy with a wide range of services such as technology selection, benchmarking and target setting, regulatory compliance documentation, carbon accounting and verification energy audits and more.