2023 January 16 13:31

Indian Register of Shipping undertakes classification services for Floating Dock and New Generation OPVs at Goa Shipyard

The classification society, Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), is providing classification services for two major new construction ‘naval’ projects at Goa Shipyard Ltd., according to IRS's release.

A 120m long Floating Dock is being built for the Sri Lankan Navy, under a grant from India. The design and construction of the Floating Dock will be certified by IRS, which will bring to bear its prior experience in certification of floating docks.

The second project comprises “New Generation” Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs) for the Indian Navy. These ships are designed to strengthen maritime security by undertaking a multitude of operational roles, both in ‘blue water’ and in the littorals. These roles include seaward defence, protection of offshore assets, EEZ patrol, mine warfare, and anti-piracy missions. The vessels will be built as per GSL’s in-house design and fitted with the most modern equipment. The design of the NGOPVs also incorporates complex naval combatant vessel features.

The vessels will be validated by a well-qualified IRS team, experienced in technical analysis and stealth studies.