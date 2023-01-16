2023 January 16 13:04

Island Drilling contracts to retrofit the Ecochlor BWMS on semi-submersible rig

The filterless, EcoOne ballast water management system will be fitted in the 2nd quarter of 2023 while the rig is carrying out a drilling project off the United Kingdom coast, according to the company's release.

Island Innovator BWMS installationIsland Drilling, a Norwegian firm that owns special purpose semi-submersible rigs for drilling and interventions operations, has contracted with Ecochlor to install their new EcoOne Container Unit on board the Island Innovator, a semi-submersible rig.

The Island Innovator is a semi-submersible rig with four independent ballast water systems, forward and aft in each pontoon. The EcoOne Container Unit will be placed on the deck, requiring only power and water supplies. Unidirectional 1” pipes will feed the disinfectant from the central treatment container to each of the four ballast systems. Due to the small pipe diameter, they can use the port and starboard elevator shafts ─ two pipes per elevator. Once at the pontoon level, one pipe will lead to the forward and the other to the aft injection flange near the sea chest, simplifying the installation process.



