TotalEnergies to launch of the Lapa South-West Project off Brazil

  • 2023 January 16 11:24

    TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision of the Lapa South-West oil development located in the Santos Basin, 300 km off the coast of Brazil, according to the company's release.

    TotalEnergies operates the project with a 45% interest, in partnership with Shell (30%) and Repsol Sinopec (25%). Lapa South-West will be developed through three wells, connected to the existing Lapa FPSO located 12 km away and currently producing the North-East part of Lapa field since 2016.

    At production start-up, expected in 2025, Lapa South-West will increase production from the Lapa field by 25,000 barrels of oil per day, bringing the overall production to 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

    This development represents an investment of approximately $1 billion.

    TotalEnergies has been operating in Brazil for over 40 years, and now employs more than 3,000 people across its business segments, covering activities in exploration and production, gas, renewable energies, lubricants, chemicals, and distribution.

    TotalEnergies’ Exploration & Production portfolio currently includes ten licenses, of which four are operated. In addition, TotalEnergies was awarded in December 2022 a new deep-water exploration non-operated block in the Campos basin (Agua Marinha, 30%) which should be signed in first half 2023.

    In 2022, the company’s production in the country averaged 103,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

    In 2017, TotalEnergies and Petrobras formed a Strategic Alliance in exploration and production, and gas, renewables and power activities. The Alliance allows the two companies to implement R&D projects in fields such as artificial intelligence, to generate efficiency gains, with direct applications in Brazil.

    In December 2018, TotalEnergies entered Brazil’s fuel distribution market with the acquisition of Grupo Zema’s distribution activities, giving TotalEnergies a network of nearly 240 service stations, as well as several storage facilities for petroleum products and ethanol.

    Through its subsidiary Total Eren, TotalEnergies is pursuing its growth in the Brazilian renewables sector, to build on its current capacity of 300 MW. In October 2022, TotalEnergies partnered with Brazil's leading renewable energy player Casa dos Ventos to jointly develop a 12 GW renewable energy portfolio.


