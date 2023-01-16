2023 January 16 10:39

North East Scotland consortium ‘bitterly disappointed’ by Government decision on Green Freeport bid

Following announcement from the Scottish Government and UK Government that the North East Scotland Green Freeport (NESGF) bid was unsuccessful, the consortium – led by Port of Aberdeen, Peterhead Port Authority, Aberdeen International Airport, Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council – are bitterly disappointed in this missed opportunity for Scotland and the UK and will continue to seek alternative approaches to deliver the region’s net zero targets, according to the Port of Aberdeen's release.



The decision not to give North East Scotland a Green Freeport undermines the North East’s contribution to the ambitions of both governments, and its world class credentials as a location for investment in Scotland’s energy sector.

The NESGF bid has secured the support of over 300 companies and organisations across the North East of Scotland, as well as vocal cross-party support from regional MPs, MSPs and councillors.

The consortium and supporting partners will continue to work with both governments to deliver additional investment and employment impacts – such as another green freeport, or new incentives and levers to attract inward investment.



