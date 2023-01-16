2023 January 16 09:18

Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network sets new record of 6.521 million TEUs in 2022

In 2022, the Russian Railways’ network transported 6,521,100 loaded and empty Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit containers (TEUs) on all routes, 0.3% more than in 2021.

Containers on domestic routes amounted to 2,545,500 TEUs, an increase of 3.1%.

The number of loaded containers dispatched on all routes amounted to 4,659,900 TEUs carrying 66.8 million tons of freight, up 3.4% compared to 2021.

In 2022, the rail network delivered the following numbers of TEUs and categories of freight: chemicals and soda – 773,400 TEUs (+2.9%); timber – 585,600 (-2.3%); industrial goods – 42,900 (-15.0%); fabricated metal products – 384,500 (-10.8%); paper – 374,900 (+4.4%); machines, machine tools and engines – 357,600 (-5.3%); ferrous metals – 237.200 (-4.5%); cars and components – 222,700 (-18.5%); miscellaneous and groupage freight – 186,100 (+5.1%); construction materials – 180,700 (+20.5%); chemical and mineral fertilisers – 139,500 (growth – 2.6 times); non-ferrous metals – 131,200 (-14.2%); oil and petroleum products – 81,300 (+12.4%); grain – 44,300 (+63.6%); fish – 3,800 (+32.4%); non-ferrous ore and sulphur feedstock – 35,700 (-15.0%); butter and animal meat – 27,300 (+9.0%); fruit & vegetables and potatoes – 14,200 (+12.9%); ground products – 11,500 (+9.1%); miscellaneous food products – 258,300 (+30.2%).

The increase in container volumes was facilitated by the development of the technology for loading them into gondola cars and the organisation of the movement of double trains.