2023 January 14 19:08

CMA CGM container ship ran aground in front of Kruiningen on Western Scheldt- FleetMon

Container ship CMA CGM BARRACUDA ran aground in front of Kruiningen on Western Scheldt around 0100 UTC Jan 13, while proceeding downstream to the sea, en route from from Antwerp to Hamburg, according to FleetMon. As of 0500 UTC Jan 13, was under way escorted by a number of tugs, proceeding downstream. Was refloated some time after 0400 UTC.