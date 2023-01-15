2023 January 14 19:06

Dalian Port opens direct shipping route for Chilean cherry imports - Xinhua

Dalian Port in Northeast China has opened a direct shipping route to import cherries from Chile, according to Xinhua.

The ship GSL Tinos, loaded with 616 TEUs of Chilean cherries, docked on Wednesday at the container terminal in Dalian after a 22-day trip.

Of the total, 592 TEUs of cherries will be delivered directly to the wholesale markets in China. The others will be transferred to the Republic of Korea (ROK) via Dalian Port.

According to Liaoning Port Co Ltd, which owns Dalian Port, Chilean cherries were mostly distributed to the Chinese market through ports such as Busan in the ROK and Shenzhen in China in the past. The opening of the direct shipping route will provide customers in Northeast China and northern China with faster service.

In recent years, Dalian Port has continuously built a cold-chain logistics center and promoted the distribution of imported fruits. In 2022, the throughput of imported fruits in Dalian Port increased by 23 percent year-on-year.