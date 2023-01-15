2023 January 14 18:35

Port of Oakland utility green power portfolio grows

The Port of Oakland Utility serving customers at the seaport and airport fulfills 66.9% of its power needs from carbon free energy sources, nearly double the state average.



According to the 2021 Port Utility Green Power Portfolio, submitted to the California Energy Commission (CEC) annually, the Port Utility supplied 49.9% of its power from eligible renewable resources, well above the state average of 33.6%. The breakdown of renewable sources includes:

• Biomass and biowaste (9.4%),

• Eligible hydroelectricity (.2%),

• Solar (21.9%); and

• Wind (18.4%).

An additional 8.7% of power came from large hydroelectric sources and an additional 8.3% from solar, bringing the total to 66.9% green power. This covers the external purchases of energy, but the Port also has internal solar and fuel cells operating daily, further increasing its overall green energy use.

The port, like other retail electricity suppliers, reports its electricity purchases to the Energy Commission each year, which in turn creates a Power Content Label providing information to consumers about the sources of their power.

California State Assembly Bill 1110, passed in 2020, significantly strengthened requirements requiring retail suppliers to disclose their power sources as part of the state’s effort to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows.