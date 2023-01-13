  • Home
  • 2023 January 13 17:18

    Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2022 fell by 4.7% YoY

    The port’s container throughput remained flat, year-on-year

    In 2022, port Shanghai (China) handled 513.7 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.7%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput remained flat, year-on-year, at 4.73 million TEUs.

    According to earlier statements, container throughput of the Port of Tianjin exceded 21 million TEU, up 6.9, year-on-year. In 2023, the port is expected to handled 21.8 million TEU.

    The Port of Shenzhen handled more than 30 million TEU, up 4.39%, year-on-year.

    Shanghai is a deep sea and river port of China. In 2021, the port of Shanghai handled 539.2 million tonnes.

