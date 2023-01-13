2023 January 13 15:46

Delivery of the first two very large onshore LNG tanks fitted with GST technology in Tianjin, China

As part of the BGG Tianjin Nangang LNG terminal, China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Co. Ltd (HQCEC) has completed the construction of two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) onshore storage tanks, each with a capacity of 220,000 m3. They are the world's largest onshore LNG storage tanks incorporating the GST membrane containment technology, according to GTT's release.

These very large onshore LNG tanks are part of the agreement signed in November 2019 between GTT and the Chinese state-owned company Beijing Enterprises Group (BEG), relating to the construction of eight onshore tanks using GST technology, at the BGG Tianjin Nangang LNG terminal.

The construction schedule remained on track, despite the constraints imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The two onshore tanks are now entering the commissioning phase and will be operational in the first half of 2023.

The GST technology developed by GTT offers many advantages compared to a traditional onshore LNG tank: safer storage management through integrated monitoring, greater storage capacity for the same footprint and greater respect for the environment.