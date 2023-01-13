2023 January 13 15:29

Serial production of rescue boats at Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to be subsidized by Ministry of Industry and Trade

The serial production is to begin in 2025

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has won a competition of the Ministry of Industry and Trade for obtaining of a subsidy for designing and launching of rescue boats for civil ships. The shipyard will design and produce models of rescue and duty boats for 16 to 65 and 6 to 15 people respectively. The serial production is to begin in 2025, according to the company’s statement in its Telegram.

The contract foresees the development of five types of boats for nuclear-powered icebreakers, tankers, bulkers, fishing and auxiliary ships as well as drilling rigs. High-speed boat with three crewmembers is to have a speed of at least 20 knots.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.