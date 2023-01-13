2023 January 13 14:44

CPC Marine Terminal handled 527 oil tankers in 2022

The Consortium is ready to ship increased volumes of raw hydrocarbons in 2023

Bolat Akchulakov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban had a business meeting on 13 January 2023 in Astana. The Company’s Head informed the Minister about the operation performance results of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium in 2022.

Nikolay Gorban pointed out that 58.7 million tons of oil were transported by Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system last year, 52.2 million of which came from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The largest Kazakh fields - Tengiz, Kashagan and Karachaganak, delivered 29, 12 and 10 million tons of oil, respectively, to CPC pipeline system. CPC Marine Terminal provided for oil lifting on 527 oil tankers.

In terms of the 2023 operation prospects, CPC General Director pointed out that the Consortium was fully ready to ship increased volumes of raw hydrocarbons given the additional capacities of the crude pipeline already materialized through the implementation of the Debottlenecking Program.

Nikolay Gorban also informed the Head of the Energy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan about the results of the Company’s facilities inspections and audit conducted in the Russian Federation in 2022 by regulatory and supervisory agencies that might affect CPC operation and about the actions completed and findings closed as a follow-up to the inspection results.

Supplies of foreign-made spare parts and equipment for CPC facilities became one of the topics of the meeting. General Director informed the Minister that the Consortium’s specialists had already accomplished a significant scope of research in that sphere, including pilot purchases of required equipment and mechanisms from alternative manufacturers in the Russian Federation.

Further, in their conversation, the parties discussed the information exchange between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Consortium’s Shareholders in developing schedules of crude oil lifting from CPC Marine Terminal and the system of access to the relevant digital resource.

At the end of the meeting, the participants touched up some issues of power supply for CPC operation facilities in Atyrau Oblast of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.