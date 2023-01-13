2023 January 13 14:03

AtoB@C Shipping unveils the names of the first six hybrid vessels

Ahead of the delivery of the first highly energy-efficient plug-in hybrid vessel in the third quarter of this year, AtoB@C Shipping, subsidiary of ESL Shipping, unveils the names of the first six vessels, according to the company's release.

The first vessel will be named Electramar, which provides fitting reference to vessel's hybrid propulsion, battery pack and shore power connectivity. The second vessel, slated for delivery at the end of the year, will be named Stellamar.



The names of the first six vessels in the order of construction are:

Electramar

Stellamar

Ecomar

Aquamar

Maximar

Terramar

The names are based on the naming competition arranged for the group’s personnel earlier last year. AtoB@C Shipping will reveal the names of the next six vessels at a later stage.