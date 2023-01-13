2023 January 13 12:50

Unifeeder launches a multimodal service to move scrap for Tata Steel

Unifeeder launched its Multimodal Service to move scrap from Chennai to Tata Steel plants in Orissa using the short sea route, according to the company's release.

This is a first-of-its-kind green supply chain solution to containerize scrap movement on the East Coast of India, thus reducing the overall carbon footprint for Tata Steel.

This is towards Tata Steel's aim to achieve emission intensity <2 tCO2/TCS by 2025.