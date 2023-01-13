2023 January 13 12:07

TotalEnergies announces the start-up of the Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal for liquefied natural gas

Image source: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies announces the start-up of the Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to the company's release. Operated by Deutsche ReGas and located in Lubmin on the German Baltic Sea coast, the site’s official inauguration will take place tomorrow, attended by German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This project, to which TotalEnergies is contributing a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and supplying LNG, will make the company one of Germany’s main LNG suppliers.

In December 2022, TotalEnergies delivered the Neptune – one of the Company's two floating storage and regasification units) – to Deutsche ReGas. The vessel has an annual regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic meters of gas, enough to cover about 5% of German demand.

Following Deutsche ReGas’s open season procedure, in October 2022, TotalEnergies also contracted regasification capacity of 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas per year and began to deliver LNG from its global integrated portfolio to the Lubmin terminal.



TotalEnergies is the world’s third largest LNG player with a market share of around 10% and a global portfolio of about 40 Mt/y thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mt/y of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering.

TotalEnergies’ ambition is to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to 50% by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain, and to work with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.



