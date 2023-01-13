2023 January 13 11:50

Trade turnover between Russia and China in 2022 rose by 29.3% YoY to over $190 billion

Exports from Russia to China rose by 43.4%

In 2022, trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 29.3%, year-on-year, to $190.27 billion, according to the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China referring to China’s General Administration of Customs.

Exports from Russia rose by 43.4%, year-on-year, to $114.15 billion, imports of Chinese products — by 12.8% to $76.12 billion.

China’s total foreign trade in 2022 rose by 4.4%, year-on-year, to $6.31 trillion including $3.59 trillion of exports (+7%) and 2.72 trillion of imports (+1.1%). China - АСЕАН trade rose by 11.2% to $975.34 billion, trade with the EU — by 2.4% to $847.32 billion, with the USA — by 0.6% to $759.43 billion.

While meeting with China’s leader, Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the annual trade turnover between the countries would reach new record levels by the end of the year and in the near future it would increase to $200 billion or more.

In 2021, Russian-Chinese trade exceeded $140 billion, up 35%, year-on-year.

Related link:

Trade turnover between Russia and China in 11M’22 rose by 32% YoY to $172.41 billion >>>>

Russian-Chinese trade may reach $160 billion by December - Federal Customs Service >>>>