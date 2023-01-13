2023 January 13 11:45

Knutsen welcomes new LNG carrier for charter with Shell - Offshore Energy

Norwegian shipping company Knutsen has taken delivery of a newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Ferrol Knutsen from South Korean Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) shipyard, according to Offshore Energy.



With the latest delivery, Knutsen said it now has an LNG carrier fleet of 21 vessels and 21 more newbuildings underway.

The LNG carriers are equipped with efficient dual-fuel X-DF engines, boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems and shaft generators for auxiliary power. Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide the reliquification technology for the vessels.

It is worth reminding that Knusten ended the previous year with keel laying ceremonies for two LNG carriers on the same day at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard.

According to the information on Knutsen Group’s website, the ships are slated for delivery in 2024.

Prior to this, the Norwegian company took delivery of 174,000 cbm LNG Carrier Lech Kaczynski, chartered by PGNIG Poland, an ORLEN Group company.