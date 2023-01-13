2023 January 13 11:26

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2022 rose by 23.4% YoY to 326.4 thousand tonnes

Handling of fish products grew by 5.7%

In 2022, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 326.4 thousand tonnes of cargo, which exceeds the result of the previous year by 23.4% (+61.8 thousand tonnes), says the company.

Handling of fish products grew by 5.7%, year-on-year, to 237.5 thousand tonnes versus 224.6 thousand tonnes handled in 2021.

Murmansk Sea Fish Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines. In 2021, Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC handled 246,600 tonnes of cargo, 20.7% more year-on-year, says the stevedoring company. Handling of fish products rose by 21.4% to 224,600 tonnes.

In early October 2022, the Arbitration Court of the Murmansk Region collected 100-pct stock of Murmansk Sea Fish Port JSC in favor of the state under the action filed by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation. The court ordered to hand over 4,752,759 ordinary shares of Murmansk Sea Fish Port held by Zevs JSC and 1 ordinary share held by a natural person.

