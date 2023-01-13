  • Home
  • 2023 January 13 10:20

    Issues determined for Shipping Team discussions

    IAA PortNews, in partnership with RS, invites to discuss shipping and supply of components in Saint-Petersburg, on Jan’31

    IAA PortNews, in partnership with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS), organizes a closed event for representatives of various segments in the shipping, shipbuilding and related industries — business meeting Shipping Team.

    RS will tell about companies left by foreign shareholders, specifics of using components delivered through ‘parallel import’ scheme with a particular focus on Chinese market of components and supplies to the Russian Federation, about placement of orders at industrial facilities of China, South Korea and Turkey. Besides, RS will tell about the steps undertaken for creation of a single-window system in the shipping industry and discuss further needs of the industry that can be addressed through the single-window system.

    Shipping Team meeting will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 31 January 2023. The agenda foresees a free dialogue without media with topics covering import substitution and supplies of imported components for seagoing ships and ships of mixed sea/river shipping. A convenient navigation will contribute to the guests’ networking for establishment of new business contacts.

    Invited to participate: owners and managers of shipping, shipbuilding and ship repair companies, designers, manufacturers and suppliers of ship components, shipbuilding and handling equipment, representatives of classification societies, ship brokers, insurance companies.

    Participation fee and registration is foreseen >>>>

2023 January 13

18:02 Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and Forth Green Freeport to be Green Freeports
17:56 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:18 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2022 fell by 4.7% YoY
17:02 Port of Singapore container throughput declines by 0.7% to 37.3 million TEU in 2022
16:57 Grimaldi orders five more ammonia-ready car carriers
16:51 Coal Seaport Shakhtersk set to load over 13.5 million tonnes in 2023
16:35 The year 2022 closes with a 13.1% drop in the cost of export freight from Valenciaport
15:46 Delivery of the first two very large onshore LNG tanks fitted with GST technology in Tianjin, China
15:29 Serial production of rescue boats at Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to be subsidized by Ministry of Industry and Trade
14:44 CPC Marine Terminal handled 527 oil tankers in 2022
14:03 AtoB@C Shipping unveils the names of the first six hybrid vessels
13:40 Stolthaven Terminals and Revivegen formally entered the joint venture to develop a new greenfield terminal in Kaohsiung Port, Taiwan
13:12 Yilport signs MoU to operate the Takoradi Port in Ghana
12:50 Unifeeder launches a multimodal service to move scrap for Tata Steel
12:07 TotalEnergies announces the start-up of the Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal for liquefied natural gas
11:50 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 2022 rose by 29.3% YoY to over $190 billion
11:45 Knutsen welcomes new LNG carrier for charter with Shell - Offshore Energy
11:26 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2022 rose by 23.4% YoY to 326.4 thousand tonnes
11:05 H2Carrier and Larsen & Toubro sign MoU for developing of the floating green ammonia projects
10:41 Hapag-Lloyd acquires stake in the Spinelli Group
10:28 Norvic Shipping expands bulk capacity with new long-term charter
09:48 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 rose by 0.7% to 841.5 million tonnes
09:45 Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding christened U-Ming’s new LNG-fuelled bulk carrier
09:19 Russian technical supervisory authority confirms completion of pipe machining workshop at Zvezda-DSME

2023 January 12

18:07 Maersk invests in green methanol firm - Ship & Bunker
17:54 New resident of Kaliningrad SEZ to invest RUB 292.1 million in organization of sea-borne shipping
17:36 Cargill kickstarts methanol bulkers with first kamsarmax order - Lloyd’s List
17:13 Port of Port Hedland handled 567.5 million tonnes of cargo in 2022, up 2.6% YoY
17:02 King Abdulaziz Port docks its first-ever cruise ship
16:47 Freeport of Riga handled 23.5 million tonnes of cargo in 2022, up 9.4% YoY
16:35 Indian submarine sent for major refit stuck in sanctions-hit Russia - The Times of India
16:24 Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) adopts Strategy for fishery development till 2030
16:02 CIMC Enric delivers largest single-batch of LNG conversion vessels in China - Offshore Energy
15:31 Rosmorport announces changes in tariffs for services on individual icebreaker assistance in Vanino seaport
15:12 Offshore wind boom to spark $26bn vessel spree - Clarksons
14:58 Rosmorport changes tariffs for towage services in Korsakov seaport
14:02 Greece asks EU to ban fish imports from Turkey - EURACTIV
13:55 Vessels of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet complete K-1 course task
13:12 Aker BP enters into drilling and wells alliance agreements with Noble Corporation, Odfjell Drilling and Halliburton
13:02 James Fisher’s second LNG dual-fuel tanker completes sea trials - Offshore Energy
12:33 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 02
12:14 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali
11:59 Oil loadings from Russia's Baltic ports set to recover in Jan vs Dec - Reuters
11:57 Freight costs grew due to potential sanctions for not establishing a price ceiling - Alexander Novak
11:09 Stena Line launches the all-new Stena Ebba ferry on the Karlskrona-Gdynia route
10:35 Nuvera Fuel Cells sells two Nuvera E-60 Fuel Cell Engines to Nexus Energy
10:19 Ice restrictions in the port of Vysotsk come into effect on January 25
09:58 Allseas secures more T&I work for offshore wind industry
09:36 Port Lavna in Murmansk Region is 55% ready - Region Governor
09:13 Euronav rejects Frontline’s right to terminate combination agreement

2023 January 11

18:27 P&O Ferries and Seatruck switch terminal locations within Dublin Port
18:06 NYK to use Starlink's satellite communication service
17:58 Far Eastern Shipping Company to appeal against court’s decision to turn FESCO shares into state income
17:40 Port of Singapore restricts flying of unmanned aircrafts
17:26 Seabound tests a unique carbon capture device that traps and stores CO2 from fuel exhaust
17:17 Water transport leasing programme to cover construction of 260 ships in 2023‒2027 — Minister of Industry and Trade
17:06 CMES to install Silverstream’s air lubrication tech on four large LNG carriers - Offshore Energy
16:45 Gunvor closes US $1.565 billion LNG syndicated borrowing base facility
16:24 Yet another ship of Northern Shipping Company joins Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line