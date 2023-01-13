2023 January 13 10:20

Issues determined for Shipping Team discussions

IAA PortNews, in partnership with RS, invites to discuss shipping and supply of components in Saint-Petersburg, on Jan’31

IAA PortNews, in partnership with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS), organizes a closed event for representatives of various segments in the shipping, shipbuilding and related industries — business meeting Shipping Team.

RS will tell about companies left by foreign shareholders, specifics of using components delivered through ‘parallel import’ scheme with a particular focus on Chinese market of components and supplies to the Russian Federation, about placement of orders at industrial facilities of China, South Korea and Turkey. Besides, RS will tell about the steps undertaken for creation of a single-window system in the shipping industry and discuss further needs of the industry that can be addressed through the single-window system.

Shipping Team meeting will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 31 January 2023. The agenda foresees a free dialogue without media with topics covering import substitution and supplies of imported components for seagoing ships and ships of mixed sea/river shipping. A convenient navigation will contribute to the guests’ networking for establishment of new business contacts.

Invited to participate: owners and managers of shipping, shipbuilding and ship repair companies, designers, manufacturers and suppliers of ship components, shipbuilding and handling equipment, representatives of classification societies, ship brokers, insurance companies.

Participation fee and registration is foreseen >>>>