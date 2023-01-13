2023 January 13 09:45

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding christened U-Ming’s new LNG-fuelled bulk carrier

“Ubuntu Integrity”, a 190K dwt dual fuel bulk carrier built by SWS for U-MING was named virtually on January 9, 2023, which is the first vessel named this year. The naming ceremony was held online in Taipei and Shanghai via video link, according to Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding's release.

“Ubuntu Integrity” is a new generation of dual fuel vessels with notable features such as “green, environmental protection, energy saving, and safety”, of which intellectual property is completely owned by SWS. It is driven by LNG fuel and traditional fuel, and is equipped with two C-type LNG fuel tanks. The fuel gas endurance reaches 20,000 nautical miles, allowing the vessel to complete two round-trip routes from China to Australia or one round-trip route from China to Brazil. Using LNG as fuel, it basically eliminates the emission of particulate matter and sulfide and the EEDI is 45% lower than the baseline.