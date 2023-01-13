2023 January 13 09:48

Throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 rose by 0.7% to 841.5 million tonnes

In 2022, Russian seaports handled 841.5 million tonnes of cargo (+0.7%) including 404.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-2%) and 436.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.4%), ays the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin rose by 4.4% to 98.5 million tonnes including 29.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.5%) and 69.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+5.7%).

Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin fell by 2.9% to 245.6 million tonnes including 97 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-18.1%) and 148.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+11.8%).

Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin increased by 2.7% to 263.6 million tonnes including 121.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+0.6%) and 142.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (flat, year-on-year).

Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin fell by 13.9% to 6 million tonnes including 2.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-35.1%) and 3.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+21.3%).

Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 1.5% to 227.8 million tonnes including 154 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+3.5%) and 73.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.3%).

“We consider the results of 2022 in the port sector to be good. It was ensured by a great joint work of the Ministry of Transport and the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), the will and the professionalism of tens of thousands of water transport workers, interaction of between various types of transport, regions and partners,” said Zakhary Djioev, head of Rosmorrechflot.

“Despite negative forecasts and even false reports, in some cases, throughput of Russian seaports was not down as predicted by some but even increased versus the results of 2021 (835.2 million tonnes). To a great extent, that is the result of prompt measures towards redirection of cargo flows eastwards and then southwards,” reads the statement.

It is emphasized that the Baltic Basin which has the closest logistic links with the EU ports showed not a plunge but a certain decrease which can be later offset through cooperation with new foreign partners.

