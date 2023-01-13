2023 January 13 09:19

Russian technical supervisory authority confirms completion of pipe machining workshop at Zvezda-DSME

Rostechnadzor has issued the document confirming the compliance of the facility with the design document

Far East branch of Russian Federal Service for Ecological, Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostechnadzor) has inspected the completed pipe machining workshop at Zvezda-DSME shipyard built in Bolshoy Kamen (Primorsky Territory), according to Rostechnadzor.

Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is being constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium. The Shipyard’s order portfolio amounts to 39 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

Zvezda shipyard is also building the lead nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 10510 (ЛК-120Я, Leader). Throughput keel-lying was held in 2020. The state customer under the shipbuilding contract is Rosatom, builder – FSUE Atomflot, sole contractor - SC Zvezda. The ship length is 210 m, width - — 47 m, draft — 13 m.