2023 January 12 17:54

New resident of Kaliningrad SEZ to invest RUB 292.1 million in organization of sea-borne shipping

The company is set to acquire a ship for cargo transportation by sea

The list of Kaliningrad SEZ residents has been expanded with a new company, Leo Logistic, according to the regional government. The company has announced a project worth RUB 292.1 million. Leo Logistic is a recipient of funding under the most ambitious reagional programme for soft-term financing of investment projects. The company is set to acquire a ship for cargo transportation between Kaliningrad and the mainland Russia.

In summer, Lithuania notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. Although later EU allowed Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the Europe, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov used to declare readiness to strengthen Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line.

According to Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov the number of ships delivering cargo to the Kaliningrad Region has surged from 2 in the beginning of the year to 18 by November. The Kaliningrad Region Governor earlier estimated the demand of seaborne transit links with the exclave at 22 ships of the Marshall Rokossovsky type.

In September 2022, RF Government approved allocation of RUB 1.37 billion from the Reserve Fund to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) for subsidizing of cargo transportation to the Kaliningrad Region by sea this year. By early November 2022, the agency held two competitions to select companies to be provided with subsidies. The winners were Sovfracht JSC and FSUE Rosmorport.

In January-November 2022, turnover of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line reached almost 1.8 million tonnes.