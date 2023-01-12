2023 January 12 18:07

Maersk invests in green methanol firm - Ship & Bunker

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller­ Maersk has announced the latest in a series of investments in green methanol as it seeks to secure zero-carbon fuel supply for its ships, according to Ship & Bunker.

The firm's venture arm, Maersk Growth, has made an investment of an unspecified size into Berlin-based C1 Green Chemicals, it said in a Linkedln post on Thursday.

C1 has developed a containerised bioreactor for green methanol production that it says operates in a more efficient and cost-compet itive manner than other alternatives. The deal is Maersk's first methanol investment of the new year.

Maersk has 19 methanol-fuelled boxships on order, the first of which is due for delivery in the middle of this year.