2023 January 12 17:13

Port of Port Hedland handled 567.5 million tonnes of cargo in 2022, up 2.6% YoY

Exports of iron ore totaled 560.9 million tonnes

In 2022, the Port of Port Hedland handled 567.5 million tonnes of cargo, up 2.6%, year-on-year. According to the port authority exports of iron ore totaled 560.9 million tonnes.

Iron ore is mainly exported to China.

The Port of Port Hedland is the key port of Australia for iron ore exports. In 2021, the port’s throughput rose by 1%, year-on-year, to 553 million tonnes.