2023 January 12 15:31

Rosmorport announces changes in tariffs for services on individual icebreaker assistance in Vanino seaport

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Vanino Branch notifies that from January 15, 2023 tariffs for services of the Vanino Branch on individual icebreaker assistance in the seaport of Vanino and on approaches to it change.

Two icebreakers will be involved in providing these services in 2022/2023 winter navigation season: the Magadan icebreaker and the Kapitan Khlebnikov icebreaker, the latter starting to operate in the seaport of Vanino on February 1.

For more information on the tariffs for services of the Vanino Branch on providing icebreakers for individual icebreaker assistance, see “Harbour Dues and Tariffs of the Vanino Branch”.