2023 January 12 13:55

Vessels of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet complete K-1 course task

Pacific Fleet (PF) ships at their bases in Primorye and Kamchatka are completing elements of the K-1 course task, which includes a series of shipboard exercises as well as tests of the daily and combat organisation of combat units and services, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Personnel increase their skills in carrying out combat operations independently at base, counter-subversive defence at base, battling for ship survival, and preparing the crew for warfare and cruise.

Also as part of the K-1 task, there are training sessions on how to interact with raid posts.

The organisation of operations on vessels is checked and assessed by the flagship specialists of the fleet's units.

Upon completion of the K-1 course task at the base, the crews will sail to carry out training missions using the ship's weapons at offshore training areas.

A total of several dozen ship crews are involved in combat training activities.