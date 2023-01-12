2023 January 12 13:12

Aker BP enters into drilling and wells alliance agreements with Noble Corporation, Odfjell Drilling and Halliburton

Aker BP has entered into drilling and wells alliance agreements with Noble Corporation, Odfjell Drilling and Halliburton, according to the company's release. Through the last five years the Jack-up Rig Alliance and the Semi Rig Alliance have delivered over 100 wells and world-class drilling operations on the Norwegian shelf. Now the alliance partners team up to deliver even more wells in the coming five years.



The jack-up alliance comprises Noble, Halliburton and Aker BP. The Semi Alliance comprises Odfjell Drilling, Halliburton and Aker BP. On 11 January Aker BP signed new agreements for both alliances with a five-year contract term.



The two rig alliances have delivered more than 100 wells, drilled over 450 kilometres, carried out almost 80 completions and 35 plug and abandonment operations during the first alliance period.



In December 2022, Aker BP submitted field development plans (PDOs) to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy with total investments of more than NOK 200 billion in real terms. This represents one of the largest private investments in Europe. The rig alliances will be essential in delivering the project portfolio.



The renewed framework agreement contains underlying commitments to the Jack-Up Alliance for the rigs Noble Integrator and Noble Invincible. For the Semi Alliance, Deepsea Nordkapp is contracted to end of 2024 with option to further extend the contract. Deepsea Stavanger is joining the Aker BP rig fleet in 2025 for a five-year contract. These rigs are planned to be deployed on the upcoming Aker BP PDO projects and thus subject to governmental and license approvals.

Underlying commitments to both rig alliances are five-year frame agreements with Halliburton for well construction and service activities.





