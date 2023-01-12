2023 January 12 13:02

James Fisher’s second LNG dual-fuel tanker completes sea trials - Offshore Energy

Lady Maria Fisher, the second LNG dual-fuel tanker built for British marine engineering services provider James Fisher, has completed sea trials, according to Offshore Energy.



According to James Fisher’s social media update from 10 January, the sea trials “ran smoothly despite the three-day delay caused by the weather conditions”.

Following the sea trials, the Lady Maria Fisher is now being prepared for delivery at China Merchants Jinling (CMJL) shipyard in Yangzhou, China, and will soon join its sister vessel, Sir John Fisher.

To remind, James Fisher took delivery of Sir John Fisher, the first of two 6,000 dwt LNG dual-fuel tankers, on 21 November 2022.



The shipowner said that each vessel is capable of achieving a 45% reduction in carbon emissions, in addition to a 93% reduction in NOx and 45% reduction in SOx.

Once in operation, Sir John Fisher and Lady Maria will replace two of James Fisher’s existing tankers and, while identical in terms of dimensions, they will be able to carry more cargo due to their increased deadweight.

Both tankers have also been designed for restricted access ports around the coastline of Northern Europe, enabling JFE to better service existing long-term contracts.