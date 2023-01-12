2023 January 12 12:14

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

DP World has teamed up with global shipping services provider A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk), to improve operational efficiencies, enhance customer service and collaborate on decarbonising, according to DP World's release.

The long-term strategic partnership will provide support for Maersk’s customers and implement new processes to improve quayside productivity, all leading to faster gate turnaround times at Jebel Ali Port and reduced bunker fuel consumption.

These are alongside visibility tools, which will allow Maersk’s customers to benefit from real-time information relayed by DP World to plan their supply chains better and ultimately cut their carbon emissions. Maersk will deploy two of its solutions for customers moving their cargo through Jebel Ali -- Maersk Accelerate, a fast-tracking service through priority cargo handling, and Maersk Flex Hub, a cargo storage solution.

Jebel Ali Port is a leading international gateway port, ideally located to serve the East-West trade corridor connecting to 150 cities globally. Lowering carbon emissions is a common goal for both companies and increasingly demanded by customers, who sit at the heart of every decision the companies take. Maersk and DP World will continue collaborating to create new solutions, such as warehousing to drive better customer experience in the future.

In January 2022, DP World entered a strategic partnership with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, an independent, not-for-profit organisation launched in 2020 to undertake intensive research and development to find practical ways to decarbonise the global maritime trade industry.

Maersk itself aims to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels and green fuels. DP World has committed to becoming a carbon neutral enterprise by 2040 and net zero carbon enterprise by 2050.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem announced plans in November to invest up to $500 million to cut CO2 emissions from its operations by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years. The reduction in carbon emissions represents a 20% cut from 2021 levels, through electrifying assets, investing in renewable power and exploring alternative fuels.