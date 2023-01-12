2023 January 12 11:09

Stena Line launches the all-new Stena Ebba ferry on the Karlskrona-Gdynia route

Stena Line’s launched the second E-Flexer ferry on the Karlskrona-Gdynia route, according to the company's release.

Stena Ebba was named during the ceremony where godmother Ulrica Messing, the governor of the Blekinge region in Sweden traditionally smashed a bottle of champagne against the ship. The event follows the introduction of the sister vessel Stene Estelle in September 2022 and with the two new vessels now launched on the route, the relations between Sweden and Poland continue to grow.



Stena Ebba is one of the largest ferries in regular operations in the Baltic Sea. It is 240 metres long, offers space for 1,200 people and can accommodate up to 200 trucks. With its 3,600 lane metres, capacity has increased with no less than a 60 per cent boost versus the previous vessel on the route.

This is a completely new vessel – it recently arrived on the Gdynia-Karlskrona route directly from the shipyard. The ferry is also energy-efficient thanks to its optimised design and also more sustainable, not least by the possibility of using shore power during port calls, which reduces exhaust emissions. The interior has been designed in a Scandinavian style with panoramic windows, which for sure will appeal to passengers.

Over the past year, Stena Line has done significant investments to modernise the Gdynia-Karlskrona ferry connection. In June 2022, operations were transferred to the new ferry terminal in Gdynia, which allows berthing of 240 m vessels and offers the possibility of developing an intermodal solution, thanks to its proximity to railway tracks. In September, the new vessel Stena Estelle was introduced, now followed by Stena Ebba.

Located on the other side of the Baltic Sea, the Karlskrona ferry terminal is not lagging behind. During Stena Line’s 25 years of operating the ferry route to Poland, the port has expanded with a modern terminal catering for the needs of both growing demand from passenger as well as larger freight volumes.



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 39 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 25,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 5,100 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.