2023 January 12 09:58

Allseas secures more T&I work for offshore wind industry

Allseas has secured additional transport and installation (T&I) work for the offshore wind industry, providing services for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas project off the coast of Norfolk, UK, according to the company's release.

Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy will provide grid connection infrastructure for the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm. On 15 December, the former awarded Allseas with the T&I contract for the Boreas high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station.



Located 47 kilometres off the Norfolk coast and with a capacity of 1.4 GW, Norfolk Boreas is the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone.

Allseas also has T&I options for two similar HVDC platforms for the neighbouring Norfolk Vanguard wind farm, pending an investment decision by Vattenfall.

The Wind Zone will produce enough renewable electricity to power around 4.6 million homes and save around six million tonnes of CO² when fully operational.

The three platforms – Boreas, Vanguard East and Vanguard West – will house HVDC conversion technology. Topsides weights are between 10,000 and 11,300 tonnes, with the jackets weighing about 3000 tonnes.

Pioneering Spirit will install the Boreas platform in 2026.