2023 January 12 09:13

Euronav rejects Frontline’s right to terminate combination agreement

Euronav has determined that Frontline’s unilateral action in pursuing the termination of the combination agreement has no basis under the terms of the combination agreement between the two companies signed on July 10, 2022, and that Frontline failed to provide a satisfactory reason for its decision to pursue termination, according to the company's release.

Euronav has complied with its obligations under the combination agreement and has done everything in its power to make this transaction a success. The Supervisory and Management Boards are in the process of analysing the company’s options and will take appropriate action to protect and preserve the rights and interests of Euronav and its stakeholders, including but not limited to potential litigation and/or arbitration.

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav’s owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 40 VLCCs (with further two under construction), 22 Suezmaxes (one of which is in a joint venture and two vessels time chartered in) with a further five under construction and 2 FSO vessels under long term contract.