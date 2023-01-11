2023 January 11 17:40

Port of Singapore restricts flying of unmanned aircrafts

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port issues Marine Circular on the flying of unmanned aircraft over Singapore Port waters.

The flying of unmanned aircraft (UA) is regulated by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

The owner, agent or master of any vessel entering the port of Singapore, must notify the Port Master of any UA flight from its/his/her vessel before the UA is flown from the vessel. The owner, agent or master of any vessel who fails to comply with this section shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000.

Masters and owners of vessels, including yachts, oil rigs, offshore platforms, harbour craft and pleasure craft, are also to remind all crew and passengers onboard to read and understand UA advisory circulars issued by CAAS or, if unsure, to seek clarification with CAAS/MPA before any UA operations.

It is an offence to operate an unregistered UA (when registration is required) or without the requisite permits and any person convicted of such an offence could be fined up to $50,000 or imprisonment for a term up to 2 years or both.