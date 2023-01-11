2023 January 11 18:06

NYK to use Starlink's satellite communication service

In December 2022, NYK conducted a trial use of Starlink, a satellite communication service operated by Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), on a ship managed by NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), according to the company's release.

Because ship–shore communications are currently conducted via high orbit satellites, the communication speed on board ships is slower than on land. Still, higher communication speed requires the use of expensive high-capacity communications. Starlink, on the other hand, uses low-orbit satellites, allowing higher speed and capacity at a lower cost than conventional communications.

NYK aims to maintain and improve seafarers' work motivation by expanding their benefits by facilitating communication between seafarers working on board and their families and friends ashore.

In addition, videoconferencing between vessels and land facilitates conventional business communication that relies on emails and telephone calls, contributing to safe operations by providing a real-time onshore support system in the event of equipment failure or trouble, or remote medical treatment for seafarers.

The trials were conducted on container vessels and resulted in significantly higher transmission speeds than previously available along the North American continental coast.

The NYK Group will work with various partners to create maritime innovations by promoting higher ship-shore communication speeds and taking thorough measures to address cyber risks.



