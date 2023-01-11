2023 January 11 18:27

P&O Ferries and Seatruck switch terminal locations within Dublin Port

Dublin Port Company (DPC) has announced that P&O Ferries and Seatruck will move locations within Dublin Port from January 23rd 2023.

The move will see P&O Ferries relocate from existing Terminal 3 (East Wall Road) to Terminal 5 (T5), at the eastern end of the port, replacing Seatruck. Seatruck will relocate its operations from Terminal 5 to a new Terminal 4 (T4), at the western end of the port. The new T4 will be accessed via a new check-in facility on Tolka Quay Road.

This change sees the former Terminal 3 entrance along East Wall Road (opposite the 3Arena) close to HGVs from January 23rd. All HGV traffic for Seatruck (T4) will access the port via Promenade Road then onto T4 via Tolka Quay Road and cross over the new Alexandra Road Bridge (the Red Bridge).

All traffic to P&O Ferries (T5) will enter the port via Promenade Road and travel east on New Promenade Road before turning right on to Terminal Road and then left on Alexandra Road Extension. P&O Car Ferry traffic will access T5 via Terminal Road South.

To help all port users with the changeover, temporary digital signage will be in place along key routes within the port estate to direct drivers. The team from DPC will also be on the ground to assist drivers over the coming weeks.

The relocation of P&O Ferries and Seatruck facilitates ongoing development works associated with the Alexander Basin Redevelopment (ABR) Project, and the commencement of works on the MP2 Project; two major strategic infrastructure development projects consented and underway to increase port capacity as planned in DPC Masterplan 2040.

DPC acknowledges the ongoing support of both P&O Ferries and Seatruck in preparation for the move on January 23rd and is committed to working with both terminal operators to ensure a smooth transition for their customers and all port users.