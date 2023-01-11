2023 January 11 16:24

Yet another ship of Northern Shipping Company joins Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line

Image source: SMP-Baltexpress

M/V Kapitan Kokovin of Northern Shipping Company is deployed for operation on the line between Bronka port (Saint-Petersburg) and Kaliningrad, SMP-Baltexpress wrote in its Telegram channel.

The ship’s deadweight – 3,400 tonnes, lifting capacity – 3,100 tonnes, container capacity — 120 TEU.

The ship has been loaded with 2,500 tonnes of general cargo and containers at Bronka terminal. The ship is to come in Kaliningrad on January 13.

Northern Shipping Company earlier deployed M/V Kholmogory, M/V Kapitan Mironov and M/V SMP Severodvinsk on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line.

In summer, Lithuania notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. Although later EU allowed Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the Europe, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov used to declare readiness to strengthen Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line.

According to Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov the number of ships delivering cargo to the Kaliningrad Region has surged from 2 in the beginning of the year to 18 by November. The Kaliningrad Region Governor earlier estimated the demand of seaborne transit links with the exclave at 22 ships of the Marshall Rokossovsky type.

