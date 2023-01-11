2023 January 11 16:15

China tops global shipbuilding market with 49% share in 2022 - BusinessKorea

Chinese shipbuilders accounted for 49 percent of global orders in 2022, according to BusinessKorea.

Clarksons Research announced on Jan. 10 that 38 percent of global new shipbuilding orders went to South Korean shipbuilders last year. The ratio is equivalent to 289 ships adding up to 16.27 million CGT. Chinese shipbuilders’ figures are 49 percent, 728 ships and 20.92 million CGT.

In December last year, Chinese shipbuilders signed contracts for 35 ships adding up to 1.24 million CGT to record a monthly market share of 75 percent and top the market for the third consecutive month. South Korean shipbuilders recorded 21 percent (0.34 million CGT, eight ships).

Last month, global new shipbuilding orders totaled 1.65 million CGT, down 44 percent from the previous month and down 19 percent from a year ago. Last year, new orders decreased 20 percent to 42.78 million CGT.

The global order backlog at the end of 2022 was 108.14 million CGT, including 35 percent and 44 percent of South Korean and Chinese shipbuilders, respectively. Their figures increased 25 percent and 15 percent year on year, respectively.